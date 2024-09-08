After Bollywood’s star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone officially announced that they have welcomed a baby girl, a string of personalities including Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari and Ananya Panday among many others congratulated the new parents and said that the "queen is here." Ranveer and Deepika in a shared post on Sunday made the announcement on Instagram. The post read: “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.” Taking to the comment section, their friends and colleagues from the industry congratulated the two, who are fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans. ‘Welcome Baby Girl’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Celebrate Arrival of Their First Child With Social Media Announcement.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s “Gehraiyaan” co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim penned: “Congratulations.” Actress Sharvari simply congratulated the stars. Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said “Badhai ho!! Best. Social media sensation and the bestie of B-Townies Orry said: “Biggest biggest.” It was on September 7, when Deepika was photographed going to the HN Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai. Ahead of her going to the hospital, the couple and their families had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on September 6. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Become Proud Parents to a Baby Girl, Fans Go Wild With Excitement!.

In February, Deepika and Ranveer had announced that they were all set to be welcoming their first bundle of joy. The actress was in her second trimester when they announced to the world about stepping into parenthood. They shared a post on Instagram, which read: "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.” Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on “Koffee With Karan”, their wedding video was shown to the world. They married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj.

The star couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012, where they fell in love. The film was a take on English playwright William Shakespeare’s tragic epic Romeo and Juliet. The two were then seen in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. On the professional front, the two will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.

