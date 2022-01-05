Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. She’s currently one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood who had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). However, success didn’t come easy for the leggy lass as she gave many duds like Chandni Chowk to China, Lafangey Parindey, Break Ke Baad, and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se after her first film. But it was with Homi Adajania’s Cocktail that she bounced back and since then has been winning hearts. If we need to describe her acting attempt on screen then when we would say she's honest with the art. Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa’s Romantic Drama To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On January 25, 2022 (Watch Teaser Video).

Today, she happens to be the top pick of any filmmaker or brand. The best part about her as an artist is that she gives her cent percent to any character she plays on the celluloid. Be it nailing with her acting prowess as Meenamma in Chennai Express, making all emotional in YJHD to impressing us in Padmaavat as a Queen, her work portfolio is LIT. And as she celebrates her birthday today (January 5), we take a look at some of her best film dialogues that are fan favourites. Deepika Padukone Unarchives Wedding Pictures With Ranveer Singh On Instagram, Fans Go Gaga Over It!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the most popular movie quotes of the actress that will surely evoke an emotion in you. Apart from being a great performer, DP is also a producer, an advocate of mental health and the list can go on. Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will n be next seen in Gehraiyaan and Pathan. LatestLY wishes Deepika Padukone a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

