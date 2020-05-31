Deepika Padukone Recommends Black Panther, Shares A Well Timed Message From The Film (See Pics)

Deepika Padukone, Black Panther (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is in Wakanda Forever mood. The actress took to her Instagram stories to recommend everyone to watch the hit Marvel movie, Black Panther. The movie played a crucial role in the MCU. By the end of the movie, Wakanda - the technologically-advanced country that kept itself hidden from the world - decided that it was time for them to help the world. And so they did. In Avengers: Infinity War, Wakanda became the battleground against Thanos, the supervision. In Endgame, Wakandians played a huge role in serving justice to Thanos. Deepika asked everyone to watch the movie for one very specific dialogue. To Fight Fake News, Mumbai Police Uses Black Panther Meme To Raise Awareness.

She also shared the dialogue: "We will work to be an example of how we as brothers and sisters on this earth should treat each other. Now, more than ever, the illusions of division threaten our very existence. We all know the truth: more connects us than separates us. But in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe." Deepika Padukone Shares Whatsapp Family Group Screenshot and It Is All About Showering Love on Ranveer Singh.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Posts Here:

Deepika Padukone Recommends Black Panther (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is currently fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic. West Bengal just survived a typhoon. Uttarakhand is battling forest fires. There are mass protests against police brutality in the US. The current generation has not seen a time of crisis larger than this. And, of course, "We must find a way to look after one another as if we were one single tribe".