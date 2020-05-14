To Fight Fake News, Mumbai Police Uses Black Panther Meme To Raise Awareness

Mumbai Police,Black Panther (Photo Credits: Twitter/Facebook)

The peddling of fake news and unverified messages can be disastrous in a time like this. The nation is trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak. So, we don't really need the fake news about the government's plan to ease the lockdown. Well, maybe, keeping such things in mind, Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is at it again. They issued an important message by using a meme. The bright minds behind Mumbai Police Twitter handle used a popular Black Panther meme to raise awareness against fake news and unverified WhatsApp forwards. Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme Giving Importance About Staying at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown, View Post.

"We don't do it here," the Wakandan King of the MCU says in the GIF posted. The police's Tweet read, "When asked to forward an unverified message #FakeNewsEndGame" Well, not that is some Sachhi Baat we want. LatestLY and TikTok Collaborate for a Live Infotainment Show, Sachhi Baat With LatestLY.

When asked to forward an unverified message #FakeNewsEndGame pic.twitter.com/aYvOGy7dAj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2020

In the past few weeks, everyone's favourite police Twitter handle has used The Godfather for inspiration. They have also taken the help of Safeena (Alia Bhatt) from Gully Boy to ask everyone to stay home and stay safe. Not to forget the hilarious, 'O Corona Kabhi Mat Ana' inspired by Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy, Stree.