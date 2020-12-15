Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had laugh on herself on social media, sharing a hilarious SpongeBob meme that features her. Deepika posted the meme on her Instagram Stories. In the meme, there is a comparison drawn between Squidward, a popular character from the show "SpongeBob", and a picture of her dressed in an all-black ensemble. Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘The Intern’ Remake to Go on Floor in 2021? Team on a Lookout for Rishi Kapoor’s Replacement!

On the image featuring the cartoon character is written "Sqidward" and on the actress's picture is mentioned "Squidward Pro Max". Above all, Deepika put a GIF that read: "OK". Deepika Padukone’s Dimpled Smile Wins Global Hearts, Gets Featured at an Exhibition at Athens Airport

Deepika Padukone Shares a Meme on Herself:

Deepika Padukone's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).