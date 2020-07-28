Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is known for her gorgeous looks. Everytime she posts a picture, her fans celebrate the moment, appreciating her beauty and that dimpled smile. The actress has been active on Instagram and Twitter but not much on Facebook. However, after a hiatus, she recently was seen on the platform as she changed the display picture. As usual, it is stunning! Women Supporting Women! Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Other Bollywood Actresses Accept The 'Black And White' Photo Challenge (View Pics).

The Cocktail actress posted a bubbly picture of herself. While the B-town ladies are busy posting black and white hued pictures under a social media challenge, DP went her way! She instead chose a snap where she black and white dress. She is seen twirling in a fluffy off-shoulder polka dotted dress. To accessorize the look, she wore little hoops and a black headband. However, as the cliched but absolutely true saying goes, 'smile is the best accessory that she wore.' Here, check out the picture below.

DP's Latest DP!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Facebook)

On the work front, she recently surprised her fans with a mega project with Prabhas. What fans love to call it as #Prabhas21, is a multi-lingual project, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The fans are excited to see this super-starry pair on the screen. She will be also seen in Shakun Batra directorial which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. Apart from these projects, she is said to be producing the Hindi remake of Hollywood film, 'The Intern.' So, what are your thoughts on Deepika's latest snap?

