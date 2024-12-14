Manoj Bajpayee plays a crime reporter in his new film, Despatch, that's premiering on Zee5 on December 13. The movie is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Kanu Behl, known for making Titli and Agra. And like with his previous movies, there are some very bold, intimate scenes in the movie, including scenes of nudity that are performed by Manoj Bajpayee, who daringly goes nude in a couple of scenes. The National award-winning actor also does some bold kissing and lovemaking scenes with three of his female co-stars - Shahana Goswami, Rii Sen and Arrchita Agarwaal. ‘Despatch’: After Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee Goes Fully Nude in Kanu Behl’s Gritty Drama.

After the movie was released on Zee5, with a director's cut as well that is explicit when it comes to nudity (there is also a strip club sequence that features female nudity), some of the video clips featuring bold sex scenes of these actresses have leaked online and made their way to social media platforms and sites like Reddit. ‘Despatch’ Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee Sheds His Inhibitions in Kanu Behl’s Crime-Drama That Refuses To Shake Its Sluggishness.

Watch the Trailer of 'Despatch':

While Shahana Goswami and Rii Sen have not gone nude in the movie, they have performed bold nude scenes in their past movies. Rii Sen, in particular, has done a very risque and explicit sex scene in the 2010 film Gandu and had also gone nude in the 2013 indie film Cosmic Sex.

