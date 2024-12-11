Despatch Movie Review: Kanu Behl's Agra is still awaiting a proper release platform, but his latest film, Despatch, is premiering on Zee5. While less edgy than Agra, Despatch is still provocative, delving into the murky intersection of journalism and morality. Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, the film draws inspiration from the infamous 2G scam and the Indian Premiere League scandal. Bajpayee’s character, Joy Bag, also appears to be loosely inspired by the slain crime journalist Jyotendra Dey, whose story was previously echoed in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop. Despatch highlights the risks journalists face when pursuing hard-hitting stories in an era when the media is increasingly succumbing to corporate pressures. At the same time, it’s an incisive look at a man whose professional integrity is steadfast, even as his personal morals fall apart. However, in its attempt to juggle these dual themes, the film falters big time. Manoj Bajpayee's 'Despatch' Gets Special Screening at IFFI.

Joy Bag, a senior crime reporter at the newspaper Despatch, is determined to uncover a groundbreaking story even as his newspaper’s leadership shifts focus to social media and digital platforms. His personal life is in shambles - his marriage to Shweta (Shahana Goswami) is on the verge of collapse, and he’s embroiled in an affair with his colleague, Prerna (Arrchita Agarwaal).

While pursuing a story on a smuggling gang, Joy stumbles upon a far-reaching scandal, but his relentless pursuit drags him into a dangerous quagmire with no clear way out.

'Despatch' Movie Review - Gritty But Not Gripping

Fans of Kanu Behl’s previous films, Titli and Agra, will recognise the gritty, unflinching tone of Despatch. Behl doesn’t shy away from exploring morally grey areas, whether in media ethics or Joy’s fractured personal life. The use of real locations adds authenticity, though some avoidable blunders slip through—for instance, a scene set at a seaside café inadvertently shows people wearing masks, an anachronistic detail for a story set years before the COVID-19 pandemic. There are other glaring continuity errors, too, and in a certain, a character's voice is dubbed over, and that feels conspicuous.

A Still From Despatch

The film’s premise feels especially relevant in an age where journalism is frequently accused of pandering to corporate interests and authoritarian forces. Despatch shines in its earlier moments, such as a gripping sequence where Joy infiltrates a server company by improvising his way through a sticky situation or when a smuggling raid goes awry, leaving him shaken and with a bloody nose. These scenes effectively capture the desperation and resourcefulness of a journalist chasing a lead.

A Still From Despatch

Manoj Bajpayee delivers a 'committed' performance here, even shedding all inhibitions for the role - yes, all of them, wink wink. While the nude scenes are sure to grab headlines, Bajpayee’s portrayal is a mixed bag. His dedication is evident, yet there’s a sense of repetitiveness and even overacting in certain moments. When the script demands anger, Bajpayee’s performance veers into neurotic territory, which might stem from the uneven writing around his character.

'Despatch' Movie Review - Bold But Not Beautiful

This brings us to the film’s core issue: while it tackles bold themes and boasts an admirable non-conformist streak, Despatch struggles to create a connection between the protagonist's journey and the viewer. Behl takes a deliberate risk by making Joy an unlikable protagonist - a hallmark of his previous films. While flawed protagonists can be compelling, Joy’s detestability overshadows his journalistic integrity, and in a film like this, that becomes a big deterrent. Joy is an a-hole to his wife, pursues flings despite his ongoing affair with his colleague, and fails to support his girlfriend when she needs him most. His self-absorption and lack of empathy make it impossible to root for him, even as he faces insurmountable odds.

A Still From Despatch

This misstep, along with too much incursion into his personal life, fragments the narrative, diluting the tension and focus of the main storyline. By the time the film attempts to tie its loose ends in the last hour or so, it’s hard to feel fully invested in Joy’s journey or even understand the true stakes of the story he’s chasing. Running nearly two and a half hours long, Despatch feels sluggish in places. ‘Agra’: Ruhani Sharma’s Film Leaked Online, Faces Backlash for Intimate Scenes in Kanu Behl’s Direction.

A Still From Despatch

The film also includes a few daring sex scenes, but their execution feels more gratuitous than necessary. While the supporting cast performs admirably, their characters are hamstrung by inconsistent writing. Shahana Goswami’s Shweta has ample screen time, yet her motivations remain puzzling - why cling to a man who repeatedly pushes her away? Prerna, portrayed as a strong-willed, opinionated woman, inexplicably tolerates Joy’s whims despite her apparent independence. Srivalli, you have fierce competition here. And then there’s Joy himself - why does every woman he encounters seem inexplicably drawn to him? That's the scoop I want someone to chase up and investigate!

'Despatch' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

At its core, Despatch strives to be a bold revisit to the era of scandal-chasing journalism before the digital revolution, but its lack of emotional depth and narrative consistency dilutes its impact. The film’s unapologetic portrayal of a morally ambiguous protagonist and its fragmented storytelling make it a divisive watch. Even Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘dedicated’ performance does little to salvage the experience, except it may provoke you to scream like Phoebe, 'My eyes... my eyes!'. Despatch is streaming on Zee5 from December 13.

Rating: 2.0

