Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s much-anticipated film Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, has begun its musical journey with the announcement of its first track, “Dhana Pisaachi”, which is all set to release on September 30. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film has already generated massive buzz with its mystical premise, poster, teaser, and this song marks the beginning of its powerful promotional campaign ahead of the grand theatrical release on November 7. ‘Jatadhara’: Is Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller Inspired From Kerala’s Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple Legend? Find Out!

The newly unveiled poster teases the grandeur of the song. It features a regal and ethereal Sonakshi Sinha, draped in shimmering traditional attire, adorned with heavy gold jewellery, and surrounded by overflowing treasures of gold, gems, and ancient pots. Reclining against a backdrop that glistens with divine light and mystic aura, she embodies a figure of allure, mystery, and power.

Umesh Kumar Bansal, one of the producers, said, “Jatadhara is a film that blends mythology, faith, and folklore in a way that has never been seen before. With Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha leading an exceptional cast, we are confident that audiences will be mesmerized by the film’s grandeur and storytelling. The release of our first song, ‘Dhana Pisaachi,’ perfectly captures the mystical and powerful essence of the film and sets the tone for what’s to come.” ‘Jatadhara’ Release Date: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-Starrer Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu; Film’s Poster Unveiled (See Pic and Video).

Prerna Arora adds, “Sonakshi Sinha embodies the powerful demonic goddess Dhan Pisachni in Jatadhara. Her exceptional acting brings depth to this pivotal role, exploring power, mythology, and spirituality. Drawing inspiration from South Indian cinema, we've crafted a mystical and powerful aura for Dhan Pisachni. Her character blends mythology and fantasy, promising a captivating experience.”

Jatadhara promises to be more than just a cinematic spectacle; it is set to weave mythology, faith, and folklore into a gripping narrative designed for global audiences. With the release of its first song, the makers have ensured that the buzz around the film only intensifies.

The film features Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and an ensemble cast in what promises to be an unforgettable clash of good vs evil, light vs darkness, and human will vs cosmic fate.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film’s powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu.

