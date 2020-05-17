Did Diljit Dosanjh Travel Out of India Amid Lockdown? Fans Ask The Actor-Singer if He's in US or Canada as His Kitchen Looks Different in New Cooking Videos

Where Is Diljit Dosanjh? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh is flaunting his exceptional cooking skills during the lockdown. The singer-actor kept everyone entertained through the recipes of delicious-looking dishes and his hilarious commentary on the same. This has been going on for over a month now. But, his latest few videos of have raised a few questions and concerns. Fans of Diljit noticed that his kitchen and ingredients had changed drastically. Earlier, the slab of his kitchen was white in colour, which has now transformed into a brown slab. The dishes he's cooking now have also changed to foreign delicacies from desi cuisines. This led to fans asking him if he has travelled to US or Canada from Mumbai, amid the lockdown, due to coronavirus outbreak.

"I thought we can't travel abroad during lockdown...and you managed to fly back to Canada..?!" one Instagram follower asked the Udta Punjab actor. Diljit replied, "Oh Nahi Bhen Ji.. Mai Canada ch Nahi Haan" He said that he is not in Canada. Further, fans speculated if he was in Hayward, California US. Sunny Leone Moves to the US With Kids and Husband, Says They Will Be 'Safer Against This Invisible Killer Coronavirus'.

Check Out A Few Screenshots Here:

Check Out Diljit Dosanjh's Latest Cooking Video Here:

Check Out One Of Diljit's Old Cooking Video Here:

Well, we are sure Diljit will soon answer the questions of his fans and satiate their curiosity. And, wherever he is, we hope he is safe.

Earlier, Sunny Leone had travelled to California, US amid the lockdown in India. She travelled with her husband Daniel Webber and three kids to her 'home away from home', explaining on Instagram that it would be safer.