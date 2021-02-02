If you have been following Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal's supernatural TV show Naagin 5, then this piece of news might be sad for you. As the stars have finally wrapped up the shooting of the fictional series. The show which went on air in August 2020, has ended in February 2021. Surbhi took to Instagram and posted a long message along with a picture of the cast and crew members. In the post, she poured her heart out and also thanked Ekta Kapoor. Kuch Toh Hai Teaser: Naagin 5 Spin Off Starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput Looks Intriguing (Watch Video).

The Sarva Shresth Adi Naagin (Surbhi) in the picture can be seen in her Bani avatar posing with people on the sets. "Journeys begin with the idea that they have to eventually end.. however easy as it may sound but that's the hard truth and the final day to this exceptionally special Phase of my life and for SarvaShresth Adi Naagin is here but when god blesses you with the best you," a part of her post read. Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra - Surbhi Chandna - Mohit Sehgal's Supernatural Drama To Go Off Air in February.

Check Out Surbhi Chandna's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Not just this, she concluded her post by bidding adieu to the show's fans. "The Fandom who make or break us but the undying love is what we live for ♥️ Thankyou for the count," she wrote.

Naagin 5 was kickstarted by Hina Khan but eventually focused on Surbhi Chandna. Her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra as Veer was much talked about. However, fans need not worry as Naagin 5's spin-off titled as Kuch Toh Hai starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput is all set to entertain fans. So, will you miss Naagin 5? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

