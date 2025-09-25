Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently addressed the controversy surrounding his latest release, Sardaar Ji 3, over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Speaking at a concert in Malaysia, the Border 2 actor clarified that the film was shot months before the Pahalgam terror attack. For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh faced massive backlash in the past few months for his film Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film was shot before the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, but faced boycott calls from Indian cine associations and netizens. ‘No Entry 2’: Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS Diljit Dosanjh’s Exit From Anees Bazmee’s Sequel; Producer Reveals Real Reason Behind Actor-Singer Stepping Away From Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor Film.

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Row

During his AURA tour in Kuala Lumpur. Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy surrounding his Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. He took a dig at the recent India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 and pointed out that the match went ahead even after the Pahalgam terror attack, while his film Sardaar Ji 3, which was shot long before the tragic incident, ended up creating a controversy.

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say?

In a video going viral online, Diljit Dosanjh saluted the Indian flag and said in Punjabi, "When we were shooting for my film Sardaar Ji 3, matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time and even now, we just pray that everyone responsible for the incident should be strictly punished. My film was shot before the incident and matches are played after the attack."

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Why He Remained Silent All These Months

Diljit Dosanjh said that he had answers to everything but chose to keep things inside rather than speak out. He explained, “No matter what anyone says about you, you shouldn’t let the poison get inside you. I have learned this in life. That’s why I decided to remain silent. But because of your overwhelming love, and when I saw our national flag, I couldn’t resist. I have a lot more to say, but I don’t want to—that’s all nonsense.” ‘Border 2’: Sonam Bajwa Joins Cast Opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Highly Anticipated Sequel (View Pics).

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence on ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Projects

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently busy with his Aura Tour 2025, will be next seen in the much-anticipated sequel Border 2. The movie features a star-studded ensemble including Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty(Suniel Shetty's son) and Medha Rana. The film is touted to be the biggest war film in Indian cinema history.

