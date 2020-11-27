Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video that captures her attempting flying kicks and, going by the clip, Disha has aced it, too. The actress posted the video on Instagram where she is seen pulling off consecutive flying kicks. For the caption, she chose a girl and a sloth emoji. Disha Patani Looks Uber-Cool At The Aiport, Flaunts Her Toned Midriff (View Pics)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Forget Disha Patani, Google Shows Rashmika Mandanna’s Name When You Search for National Crush of India 2020

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.

