Bollywood actress Disha Patani is ruling the social media with one picture at a time! The pretty star has been posting random but cute pictures and her fans are only happy to see them. The recent post of Disha is the continuation of the previous picture series. She was recently seen wearing a blue strappy dress and this one is from the same album. Disha Patani's Latest Pics With Her Ailing Dog Will Make You Sad.

In the latest post, she looking equally beautiful. The Baaghi 2 star flaunts cherry red lips like a true diva. She left her long brown highlighted tresses loose and messy, with minimum eye make up. Her simple mini light blue dress is just a must in every fashionista's wardrobe! Check out the picture below.

Disha Patani- Sexy and How

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 24, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

Same But Different

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 21, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

On the work front, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan once again. She was last seen with him in Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bharat. Her short but sexy presence in the movie, especially the song "slow motion" made her stand out and how! Now, she will be seen with him in Prabhu Deva's action film, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. She will also be seen in the film titled as 'KTina.'

