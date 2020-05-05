Disha Patani Makes Bangs Look Adorable In New Instagram Post and Her Hairdo Can Inspire You to Get a Quarantine Cut! (View Pics)

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus lockdown now reaching its third phase, we bet even social media is starting to get a little boring but luckily, Bollywood celebrities keep coming to our rescue with their sometimes funny, sometimes emotional posts. Actress Disha Patani is one star who always makes sure to post some amazing stuff, so as to keep her fans entertained. Be it her gorgeous, sunkissed selfies or adorable pictures with her pets, Patani's Instagram is filled with some of her best pictures even amid the quarantine. Disha Patani Says Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi Franchise Has Helped Her a Lot.

Recently, the Bharat actress took to Instagram to post a few stunning pictures of herself where she's seen sporting a crop top and a leather skirt. Apart from her amazing outfit, what does take our attention though is also her different look. The actress is seen sporting bangs and we have to say it does suit her well. Disha's gorgeous tresses are sure to give you some serious hairstyling goals. While several people have been giving themselves haircuts at home amid the lockdown, you can take inspiration from Patani's look and go sport bangs this time. Disha Patani Sporting a Monokini In This Throwback Picture From Malang is Giving Us Beachy Vibes Amid Lockdown!

Check Out Disha Patani's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 5, 2020 at 2:27am PDT

Disha surely has been making the most of his quarantine and her workout and dance videos have shown how she is using this time productively. On the work front, speculations have been rife that the actress may be seen in Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa for a special song. In Tiger Shroff's recent release Baaghi 3, Patani set the dancefloor on fire with her special number, "Do You Love Me?". Apart from this, the actress will be next seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.