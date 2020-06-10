Disha Salian Death: Police Uncertain About Cause of Death, Says 'Not Sure If It Was a Suicide or an Accident'

Disha Salian (Photo Credits: File Image)

Disha Salian, a celebrity manager, died in Mumbai on June 9. She was 28. Initial reports alleged that the woman died by suicide. But a fresh investigation by the Mumbai police that the cause of death remains uncertain. While the police do not suspect foul play, it is tough to ascertain if it was death by accident or suicide, as a per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The investigation also says that Disha was intoxicated when she fell from the high-rise at around 1 AM. As per reports, she was with her fiance, actor Rohan Rai, and few other friends when the unfortunate happened.

"There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am on Tuesday," Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station told Mumbai Mirror. He added that the police was informed about the incident at 2.25 am. Disha Salian Demise: Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns The Death Of His Former Manager, Offers Condolences To Her Family.

Kalapad added that the investigation team had recorded statements from Disha's parents and they do not suspect foul play. The parents added that Disha had been anxious about her future. At the time of publishing of the report, the police were yet to record statements of the people present at the flat where the incident took place. "Because of her intoxicated state, we cannot say for sure whether it was a suicide or an accident," Kalapad added.

Earlier, as per a report by PeepingMoon, Mumbai Police's Zone 11 DCP Mohan Kumar Dahikar told a news channel, "Apart from Disha Salian, her fiancé Rohan Rai and her common friends were also present in the flat. After eating food and drinking alcohol, Disha went to the bedroom and closed the door from inside. She then jumped off the room’s window."

Disha has managed celebs like Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bharti Singh amongst others. Her work associated shared condolences on social media.