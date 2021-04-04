Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Sunday informed that he is en route to Goa for the shoot of his directorial Ek Villain Returns. The director shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a mask and sunglass. He wrote: "In #subzero #mortalkombatmovie mode! Enroute #goa for the battle #ekvillainreturns shoot!! #finishhim @uditaagoswami." EK Villain Returns: John Abraham And Disha Patani Start Shooting From Today (View Pic).

Meanwhile, parts of 'Ek Villain Returns' has already been shot in Mumbai. The film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Recently, veteran actor Jeetendra dropped by at the set of 'Ek Villain Returns', to meet the cast and crew of the film. Jeetendra's wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor are among names credited as the film's producers. Ek Villain Returns Release Date Confirmed: All You Need To Know About John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani’s Thriller.

Check Out Mohit Suri's Instagram Post Below:

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

