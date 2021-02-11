Ek Villain Returns has set its eyes on February 11, 2022, as its release date. The movie, a sequel of the 2014 hit original, has a new cast. Rather than Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, the sequel will have John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The release date was announced today. Now you may be wondering what the sequel will offer that the previous movie didn't have. In director Mohit Suri's words, it will be all about just villains. Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor’s Ek Villain Gets a Lovely Tribute in the Acclaimed Netflix Film The Half of It That You Shouldn’t Miss (Watch Video)

Mohit Suri is building a villain universe just like Rohit Shetty's cop universe or the superhero franchise. So all the movies in this series will explore the dark side of humans, as reported by Mumbai Mirror last month. That's not all. Much like Sooryavanshi's cameo at the end of Simmba, Suri intends to introduce one villainous character in the end credit to take the story forward. So in all possibility, there will be the death of one villain in every movie. Suri was contemplating naming it Do Villain because this time, there will be just two baddies and no hero. But then that's the inherent theme of Ek Villain. Sidharth's character wasn't a good guy either. He was more of a hitman.

Aditya Roy Kapur was first to work on it alongside John Abraham but he has been replaced by Arjun Kapoor. They had even discussed the movie over video calls during the lockdown. A Mumbai Mirror report suggests the replacement happened due to creative differences. A source was quoted saying, "Adi was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways. The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation.”

The story of Ek Villain Returns will have two villains pitted against each other. John supposedly will also have a romantic arc. He will also be seen performing combat scenes and specialised action in the film.

