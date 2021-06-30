New Delhi [India], June 30: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, on Wednesday treated his fans with an aesthetic video from his plush Mumbai residence while looking out of the window and enjoying the view. Shahid Kapoor Completes 18 Years in Bollywood, Celebrates the Feat With an Important Message for His Fans.

The 'Udta Punjab' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the sea-view that he wakes up to every morning while he sported his off-duty look in the video. He could also be seen wearing a pair of glasses and a face mask, owing to the safety amid the COVID outbreak.

Captured during the golden hours, the video had Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Hawayein' playing the background from the film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Meanwhile, fans were all hearts for the actor's video as they continue to drop sweet emojis in the comment section. 6 Memorable Shahid Kapoor Dialogues Every Fan Would Remember by Heart.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

On the film front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

