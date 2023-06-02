Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, popularly known as "Virushka" are among the most loved celebrity couples. As soon the duo step outside in the city, their pictures and videos go viral in no time. Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted enjoying a coffee date in London and several pictures and videos of the duo are now surfacing on social media. In the viral pictures, both of them could be seen enjoying their coffee at a local cafe and posing with a fan. Virat Kohli Visits Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Check Out The Picture Here:

Virat & Anushka at a cafe in London ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yTrHhkGLk — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) June 1, 2023

The Phillauri actor is seen donning a white t-shirt paired with a beige-hued jacket. She completed her look with chic accessories and black sunglasses. Virat, on the other hand, wore a t-shirt and styled it with a denim jacket. He completed his look with his nerdy glasses.

Virat is currently gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings. His highest score 254 was against South Africa in 2019. He has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in Test format. His batting average is 48.93.

Kohli started off the year 2023 with an ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued his brilliant performances in big events, being the second-highest run-scorer, and highest-run scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In four matches, he scored 297 runs at an average of 49.50, with best score of 186. KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Spotted Leaving A Restaurant in Bandra, Newly-Wed Couple Look Adorable in Latest Pics!.

Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.