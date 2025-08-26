Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt has caught everyone’s attention with a cryptic Instagram post about family and setting boundaries, days after celebrating her birthday. Sanjay Dutt Shares Unseen Pic on Daughter Trishala Dutt’s Birthday, Says ‘Blessed To Be Your Father’.

Trishala Dutt Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @trishaladutt)

Trishala Dutt Urges Mental Health Over Family Pressure

In her Instagram Stories, the Trishala wrote, “Not everyone who shares your blood deserves a place in your life. Sometimes, the most draining, invalidating, and dismissive people we know carry the title ‘family.’ You're allowed to protect your peace. You're allowed to go low-contact or no contact. You're allowed to choose your mental health over preserving the family image.” She continued, “Because ‘family’ is not a free pass to mistreat, manipulate, or guilt-trip you. You DO NOT owe continued access to anyone who keeps hurting you - even if they raised you. When a parent cares more about how the family appears to the world than how it actually feels to live in it, that's a problem.”

Sanjay Dutt’s Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

This post comes just weeks after Sanjay Dutt, who turned 66 on July 29, shared a nostalgic picture with his daughter, captioned, “Love You More Each Day.” On her birthday, August 10, the actor wished her warmly with a heartfelt post: “Happy birthday @trishaladutt, Always proud of you, always love you.” ‘Happy Women’s Day to My Loves’: Sanjay Dutt Celebrates the Special Day With a Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother Nargis, Wife Maanayata Dutt, and Daughters Trishala and Iqra

Trishala Dutt Keeps Private Life Away From Spotlight

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s firstborn from his marriage with late actress Richa Sharma (who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour), lives in the United States and works as a psychotherapist. Despite her famous lineage, she prefers to maintain a private life. Her Instagram account is private, and she rarely makes public appearances, unlike Sanjay’s twins Shahraan and Iqra, from his second marriage with Maanayata Dutt, who often feature on their parents’ social media. The timing of her post has sparked speculation about whether everything is well between Trishala and her family, though no direct mention was made.

