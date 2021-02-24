Actor Sharman Joshi on Wednesday confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Fauji Calling. The film will release in theatres on March 12. "A Fauji faces the enemy, but the family sacrifices! Join a family in search of their Fauji & celebrate the spirit of Indian Army. @CallingFauji reporting in cinemas on 12th March 2021! (sic)," Sharman tweeted along with the poster of the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Release Date Announced On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday! Alia Bhatt’s Film To Hit Theatres On July 30.

The actor will be seen alongside Mugdha Godse in the action drama. The story revolves around the trauma and challenges faced by families who lose their loved ones at war. Mumbai Saga: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Action-Crime Thriller Story To Release in Theatres on March 19!

Check Out Sharman Joshi’s Tweet Below:

A Fauji faces the enemy, but the family sacrifices! Join a family in search of their Fauji & celebrate the spirit of Indian Army.@CallingFauji reporting in cinemas on 12th March 2021! @actranjhavikram @biditabag@mugdhagodse267 @DirAaryaanS@OvezShaikh14@Vijayvermamusic@ZeeeMusic pic.twitter.com/97YGxClekQ — Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) February 23, 2021

The film is directed by Aaryan Saxena.

