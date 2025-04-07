With the release of Sikandar, Salman Khan's stardom is on full display. His fans have shown the true power of their love for the superstar, propelling the film to rule the box office. As the audience continues to shower immense love on the film, it is achieving one milestone after another. Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Leaked: Producers' Association Condemns Film's Piracy A Day Before Release.

Now, thanks to Salman Khan's unmatched stardom, the film has crossed the major milestone of INR 100 crore net in India and has reached INR 102.25 crore in India with INR 190.34 crore worldwide in 8 days.

Yes, on its 8th day, Sikandar collected INR 6.02 crore net and surpassed the INR 100 crore net mark in India. This is yet another significant achievement that speaks volumes about Salman Khan's enduring stardom and aura, which continues to dominate the box office. Moreover, the film had already crossed the INR 100 crore mark worldwide within just two days of its release.

With this, Salman Khan holds the record for delivering 18 consecutive INR 100 crore films, a streak that began with Dabangg in 2010. Since then, the superstar has delivered one blockbuster after another. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From ‘Pushpa 2’ to ‘Chhaava’, Top 5 Biggest Hits of the ‘Box Office Lady Charm’ and Where To Watch Them Online.

This is truly a feat that only Salman Khan could achieve - his stardom continues to cast its magic. This proves that Salman Khan is absolutely unbeatable at the box office, and the hold he has on his fans is nothing short of phenomenal. His stardom has once again shown its power, and Sikandar continues to make its mark at the box office.

