Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh Receives the Best Actor Award from Madhuri Dixt Nene; Gully Boy Says, ‘Etched In My Heart Forever’

Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for Gully Boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Filmfare Awards 2020 took place on February 15 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. This was the first time ever that this prestigious award ceremony was held outside Mumbai. The award nite saw some scintillating performances by the leading celebs of B-town, but it was team Gully Boy that shined at the event. Gully Boy won big at the 65th Amazon Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. The Best Film, Best Director Best Actor and Best Actress went to team Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh who bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for Gully Boy is on cloud nine for not only winning the trophy, but also because he received it from Madhuri Dixit Nene. Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar Cannot Keep Calm After Gully Boy Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2020!

Ranveer Singh has shared a post on Instagram in which he mentioned the best moment from Filmfare Awards 2020. He wrote, “A very special moment that I’ll never forget receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @madhuridixitnene . Etched in my heart forever #blessed #grateful”. Well, who wouldn’t love to receive the award from such a beauty? Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

Ranveer Singh Receiving The Filmfare Award Trophy From Madhuri Dixit Nene

Best Actor In A Leading Role For Gully Boy

Gully Boy has bagged awards in many other categories. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash received the award for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. We once again congratulate team Gully Boy for winning big at the 65th Amazon Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020!