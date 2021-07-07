Actress Tanisha Mukerji took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and posted her tea-time pictures. "Chaitime is always a good time! I love having a nice cup of tea after my meal. Rather than dessert! Chai is my dessert!" wrote Tanisha on social media. Kajol Relives Childhood Memories on Sister Tanishaa Mukerji’s Birthday.

In the picture post, Tanisha is seen sitting with a cup of tea looking out of a glass window. The actress is dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. Tanishaa Mukerji’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish to Brother-In-Law Ajay Devgn Is Unmissable (View Pics).

Tanisha Mukerji made her digital debut recently in a short film directed by Vikram Razdan titled "Life Is Short". She plays a delusional actress in the film.

