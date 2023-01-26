Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's Gadar, which shattered box-office records 22 years ago, is returning with its sequel. The first poster from the sequel titled Gadar 2 was unveiled on Thursday and it shows an intense Tara Singh, played by Sunny, holding a hammer. The film has also set its release date as August 11, 2023.The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer created an insurmountable stir in Bollywood when it released in 2001 and clashed against Aamir Khan's Oscar nominated Lagaan. Gadar 2 First Look Poster Out! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Hit the Big Screens on August 11, 2023 (View Pic).

Actor Sunny Deol stated: "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience." Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel to Reprise Their Role of Tara Singh and Sakina in Anil Sharma Directorial; Check Out the Motion Poster!.

Helmed by director-producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the new movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

The Poster Which Was Released:

Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma said: "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn't my film but it's people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster."

