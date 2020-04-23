Genelia D'souza Shares How Her Child Is Adapting To The Concept of Distance Learning Amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

Genelia D'Souza's Post on Distance Learning (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has taught us to adapt with the situation like never before! No one really thought that one day, the world would come to a standstill, cancelling all the events and activities in one go. Children are also experiencing a new kind of learning- the virual learning. In India, this concept is totally new for most of them. Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza shared her thoughts on the same and also a video of kid experiencing first hand distance learning amid lockdown. COVID-19 Effect: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s New TikTok Video Is All About ‘Love in Lockdown’.

In the post, we see the adorable child learning some voice modulation and imitating the teacher. The sight is extremely adorable and almost surprising how children don't need a specific way to learn a certain thing!

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress shared the video with the caption, "So our kids are currently living in a world where distance learning - is the new way of education.. At first I thought, my whole world would come crashing down and that this concept would never ever work but that’s not what my kids feel, they accept and adapt to every situation with such ease.. All they need is a little love and time from their parents and they are just fine.. So be there for them, because learning together is better than learning alone."

Genelia's Post

Well, this is what future looks like in the education field! As they say that the show must go on, Genelia's this post must have definitely helped take away that alien feeling away from the concept of distance learning concept.