Go Goa Gone Team Gives Social Distancing Message in Anniversary Video

A Still from Go Goa Gone

Mumbai, May 10: Actors like Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari celebrated seven years of their hit film "Go Goa Gone" with a video carrying the message of social distancing in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The zombie apocalypse action comedy film was directed by Raj and D.K. It also featured Saif Ali Khan and Puja Gupta. Go Goa Gone 2: Kunal Kemmu Jokes About the Zom-Com, Says ‘Makers Announced Sequel Twice in the Last Three Years’.

"7 years of Go Goa Gone!! On this Mother's Day as go goa gone completes 7 years. The boys and girl wanted to thank Mother Nature for providing us with so many amazing things including. #babajikibooti

P.s : it's home made.. even the video," Kunal captioned the over two-minute video that he posted on social media on Sunday.

The video promotes washing hands, maintaining social distance and wearing masks. It left the fans impressed but they all demanded for the film's sequel.

Watch Video:

In January this year, Kunal had said the sequel to "Go Goa Gone" had been going through logistical issues and hence the project couldn't take off over the past few years.

Asked when shooting for the film would possibly begin, Kunal had replied: "It's my question, too, because I have also read the announcement. Other than that, I don't have any knowledge. They (makers of the film) announced 'Go Goa Gone 2' twice in the last three years. There are logistical issues. Till the time we don't start shooting for the film, I will not believe it, because in the past two years I have been excited about that film on different levels and it's very close to my heart."