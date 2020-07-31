Janhvi Kapoor has a few intriguing projects in her kitty and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one among them. It is one of the most awaited projects of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter. Starring Janhvi in the titular role, this movie is based on the life of that first woman combat aviator, who flew into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi who is thrilled to bring forth this real story in reel, has announced that the film’s trailer would be out on August 1, 2020. CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl To Premiere On Netflix (Watch Video).

The trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be out tomorrow at 10am. While announcing about it, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “It’s been the most special experience and I couldn’t possibly be more honored and excited to bring to you the trailer of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl tomorrow at 10 am.” Sharmin Segal, Manish Malhotra, Manav Vij and many others have dropped an heart emoji on this post. All are eagerly looking forward to the trailer. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Release Date For Netflix: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer to Premiere on August 12, Check Out New Stills.

Announcement On Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. This biographical drama also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles. The story of India’s first woman Air Force Officer who went to war will be premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on August 12.

