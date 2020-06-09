CONFIRMED! Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl To Premiere On Netflix (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl On Netflix (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It was just a few days ago when rumours started doing rounds that filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is in talks with streaming giant Netflix regarding the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on the digital platform. However, movie buffs were waiting to hear an official announcement about the same and here it is! Karan Johar has shared a video montage, highlighting the journey of the first Indian woman air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, and confirmed that this Janhvi Kapoor starrer will premiere on Netflix. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Hit Netflix on August 15, 2020?

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the titular role in this upcoming biopic that is helmed by Sharan Sharma. In this video, you’ll hear the lead actress’ voice, narrating the story of Gunjan Saxena who dreamt of becoming a pilot and how in the 1999 Kargil War she flew a Cheetah Helicopter. Not just that, Gunjan Saxena is also the first woman air force officer to enter a war zone and created history, and that needs to be told to the whole world. Janhvi Kapoor On Delay In Gunjan Saxena And Other Movies: 'Main Priority Is To Recover As A Nation'.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers decided for a direct web release. There were rumours that the makers are planning to release the film on August 15. However, we’ll have to wait a little longer to know about the exact release date. Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, this film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles. After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the latest film to have an OTT release.