Hacked Quick Movie Review: Hina Khan's Darkly Romantic Thriller Has A Disturbing Premise

Hina Khan's Film Hacked To Release on February 7, 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

What if our private life is a digital book at the mercy of someone skilled enough to steal and open it to access the contents? This is the theme of Vikram Bhatt's latest film, Hacked. The movie marks the big-screen debut of former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and television star Hina Khan. She plays a chief editor of a popular magazine, who becomes a dangerous obsession for her 19-year-old neighbour, who is also a hacker. Hina Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Trolling Her Movie Hacked, Says 'I Have Worked My A** Off To Reach Where I Am'.

In the beginning, he is just a friendly neighbourhood kid who has a harmless crush on his pretty neighbour. As the movie progresses, and after she insults him in a public manner, that crush turns into something more vindictive. Keeping a tab of her every move through a secret camera and hacking her office laptop, the boy ruins both her personal and professional lives, while also taunting her about it. Hacked Song Mehfooz: Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra’s Crackling Chemistry in This Soulful Melody Will Warm Your Heart (Watch Video).

Watch The Film's Trailer Below:

Hacked has a very disturbing, uncomfortable premise, harking on the concerns on how easy it is for miscreants to access our private lives and infiltrate our private data and moments. The execution of the said premise lacks polish, but there is an intrigue in the proceedings. It would also have been better if Hacked could have been a song-less thriller. Hina Khan is bold and beautiful, and Rohan Shah is suitably creepy as her hacker admirer. Overall, it has been a-okay first half with a few thrilling moments.