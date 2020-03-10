Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holi Special Post On Instagram, and She’s Looking Gorgeous As Always! (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since morning many celebs have been extending Holi wishes to their fans on social media. But we bet, there were many who were eagerly waiting for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post on Instagram. Just a few days ago Bebo made her Insta debut, and the posts that she has been sharing, has been winning the hearts of netizens. And been Holi, how can she not share a picture? All eyes were on her Insta handle, and here it is! Kareena has posted the Holi special pic, and damn…she is looking gorgeous as always! Holi 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Has a Fun Celebration With Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

It was just a few hours ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted stepping out with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. The trio looked stunning in the white, and it was obvious that they were Holi ready. And the next thing that fans wanted to see was her putting up a post on Instagram. She never fails to surprise us! She shared beautiful post on Instagram and captioned it as, “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” We totally agree, Bebo! Fans of Kareena have dropped comments not only wishing her, but some have also expressed how each and every colour suits her. Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Get Ready For Holi Party Dressed In Whites.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holi Special Post

View this post on Instagram I think pink is my colour. Agree? A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 10, 2020 at 3:43am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Insta debut with a bang! The very first pic of her was chic, and something that was expected from her. Then came a series of black and white pics of her handsome boys – Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. Well, we just cannot wait to see what other pictures does she plans to post today!