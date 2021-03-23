The Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki was released three years ago on this day. The actress lost her father Ram Mukherjee while shooting the film, and she recalls using his walking stick in the last scene of the film. "I lost my dad around the same time I was filming for 'Hichki', and since my parents have been an integral part of my career and always see my films first, this was the first film my dad was not going to be there to see my performance," Rani recalled. Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Here’s What We Know About The Film Based On A True Story.

The 2018 film directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra is an endearing story about a teacher suffering from Tourette's Syndrome. "In the last scene of the film where I am seen retiring as the principal of St. Notker's School, I used my father's walking stick, which was very special for me and yet it was heart-breaking. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Rani Mukerji Announces New Film on Her 43rd Birthday (Watch Video).

Check Out Director Siddharth P Malhotra's Tweet Below:

3 years of a rebirth and loads of gratitude from me and the entire team cast n crew of #hichki @yrf #RaniMukerji can’t thank u guys enough for all the love you have given me and the film❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UFm1OtPmdG — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) March 23, 2021

It was my way of having my father with me in the film, so for me that scene will always be extremely memorable," she added.

