Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary Shows Utter Disinterest In Watching Angrezi Medium, Here's Why

Angrezi Medium Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is winning hearts and how! The flick is the sequel of 2017 film Hindi Medium which was directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film had received critical appreciation for the same. Homi Adjania then took over as the director of its sequel. However, Saket is not much happy about this decision it seemed. In his recent interview, he showed utter disinterest in watching the sequel when asked. He also said that he wasn't invited for the special screening of the film as well. Alia Bhatt To Team Up With Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary For a Social Drama?.

He was approached for the sequel but had denied helming it. "I was not supposed to do it as I was never keen on a sequel because I said what I had to in Hindi Medium. I didn't feel the need for a sequel. I make films when I have to say something about it. I felt I told the audience the story I wanted to. There was nothing new to say about education and family after that, " he told spotboye.com.

When asked about the invite, he said he was not invited and "I am not in touch with the team and Maddock films." He also gave a vague 'May be, may be not' answer when asked whether he will watch Angrezi Medium. Well, looks like the director is not much happy with the concept of the new installment. On the other hand, it is reported that he will next helm a social drama with Alia Bhatt in the lead. Confirmation on the same is awaited.