Alia Bhatt To Team Up With Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary For a Social Drama?

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Small town stories and social dramas are the current big thing in the Bollywood industry. The actors love to experiment with these quirky roles with an appropriate message and we have seen such films working wonders as well. Now, as per the latest report, we might soon see Alia Bhatt is one such social drama. This movie will be helmed by Saket Chaudhary, who earlier directed Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The topic of the social drama is yet to be revealed but the Gully Boy actress is seemed to be impressed with the script and has given her approval. Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the development said, "Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly. Meanwhile, hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked. Saket has also begun initial recce for appropriate locations."

Alia has already experimented with many genres and social drama is a new venture for her. The actress is also shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is a gritty role. Other than that, the audience will get to see her in a long impending, Brahmastra as well. As of now, no one from Saket's team or Alia's team have officially confirmed this piece of news.