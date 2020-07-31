With cinemas at many countries gingerly opening up to admit crowd after Coronavirus pandemic shuttered many, Bollywood movies are getting screened. War recently released in Japan and now Super 30 will hit the theatres again in the Netherlands on August 6. It will have Dutch subtitles. Super 30 released on July 12, 2019, with Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Anand Kumar in the film. The film earned Rs 146.94 crore at the domestic box office while the global gross was Rs 208.93 crore. Stay Positive to Overcome Covid-19 Crisis, Super 30 Founder Tells Students

Super 30 is Anand Kumar's story of starting IIT coaching classes for the underprivileged and poor kids who can't afford plush tuitions to pass the entrance exams. He constitutes Super 30 and has the distinction to help each one of them pass the entrance exam.

Reliance Entertainment will re-release Super30 in Netherlands, with Dutch subtitles in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip and Pathe Spuimarkt from 6th August 2020.@iHrithik @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/Xkjn5pew6y — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 31, 2020

Recently, when the film completed one year, Hrithik got emotional about its success. He told PTI, "For me, the success of Super 30 is way more satisfying than the success of any of my other films. My journey from being myself to becoming Anand Kumar in front of the camera was a very special one." His fans would definitely agree with that although we found the brown face Hrithik quite off-putting, honestly!

