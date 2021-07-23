The much-awaited Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal-starrer Hungama 2 is finally available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It's been only a few hours that the flick is out on the OTT platform for its subscribed users. However, the sad part is that the movie has become the latest victim of piracy. Helmed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. This film is recent to be out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Hungama 2 movie download, Hungama 2 movie download in 720p HD TamilRockers, Hungama 2 2021 movie in 1080 HD download. Shilpa Shetty Requests Fans To Watch ‘Hungama 2’ While Husband Raj Kundra Further Remanded, Says ‘The Film Shouldn’t Suffer’.

Hungama 2 full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of Hungama 2 movie in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Hungama 2 2021 Full Movie Download, Hungama 2 Tamilrockers, Hungama 2 Tamilrockers HD Download, Hungama 2 Movie Download Pagalworld, Hungama 2 Movie Download Filmyzilla, Hungama 2 Movie Download Openload, Hungama 2 Movie Download Tamilrockers, Hungama 2 Movie Download Movierulz, Hungama 2 Movie Download 720p, Hungama 2 Full Movie Download 480p, Hungama 2 Full Movie Download bolly4u, Hungama 2 Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Hungama 2 Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Shares Experience of Working With Filmmaker Priyadarshan in His Next.

Watch Hungama 2 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

FYI, ahead of the film's premiere, Shilpa Shetty had taken to her social media and urged fans to watch the movie amid her husband Raj Kundra's further remand in the porn production case. Meanwhile, apart from the leads, Hungama 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2021 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).