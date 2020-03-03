Tiger Shroff Dances in a Flash Mob to Celebrate Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shraddha Kapoor turns 33 today. The actress celebrated her birthday with Baaghi 3 crew including Tiger Shroff, her fans and the media. A bunch of fans of the actress organised a flash mob for her, in middle of a road in Mumbai. The group danced, beautifully, on some of the most popular songs that feature the actress, like "Cham Cham "from Baaghi. Now, THAT is called a birthday. At one point, Tiger also joined the fans dancing in front of Shraddha and shook a leg on the song "Dus Bahane" from his upcoming film with the actress. She was pleasantly surprised witnessing this gift and even joined the dancers.

The videos of this flash mob for the actress' birthday are all over social media. We wonder if Tiger had already practised the dance, because the moves that he was busting out were perfectly in sync. Or maybe he is just too incredible of a dancer to have picked up the steps impromptu?

Check Out The Video Here:

Here Are A Few Pictures:

In a recent interview to promote Baaghi 3, Tiger had revealed that he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor when they were in school together and used to stare at her. The actress had no idea about this.

Baaghi 3 is the second time Shraddha and Tiger are coming together for a film. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi, which also starred the two actors. The new instalment has created quite a buzz on social media and fans will definitely go and watch the film. Baaghi 2, that featured Disha Patani opposite Tiger, collected Rs 73.10 crore during its opening weekend.