Recalling the moment she had a breakdown, the actor shared, "On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some random conversation, I started crying. I said, 'I'm very tired; I can't do this. I'm exhausted.' Everyone around me froze. Of course, it affects your mental health. Whenever you're doing things that you internally don't make you happy or enjoy doing then you get stress." She said.

"Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting Bhediya. That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before. While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city, doing interviews, and repeating the same things again and again. I wished I could have my answers on a tape recorder. Like, dial 1 for this question and 2 for another. By the end of it, both Varun [Dhawan] and I had memorized each other’s answers," Kriti added.