Christmas brought nothing but joy and festive cheer, and Kriti Sanon made sure to spread the holiday spirit with her fans! The actress delighted everyone by sharing a few snapshots from her Christmas 2024 celebrations on Instagram. Attended by her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia and his family, the event was made even more special with a surprise appearance from former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, brought extra magic to the celebration. The whole 'Maha connection' had fans buzzing with excitement! In one of the pictures, Kriti looked radiant as she posed with Kabir Bahia, while another shot showed them relaxing in cosy Christmas-themed socks – a sweet, festive touch. Adding to the fun, MS Dhoni stole the show in an all-red outfit and a Santa cap, which added a unique twist to the celebrations. Christmas 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha Kapoor Steals the Spotlight With Adorable ‘Merry Christmas’ Wishes to Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Kriti Sanon’s Christmas 2024 Celebration With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, His Family and MS Dhoni

