Shatrughan Sinha has always been in the spotlight for two things – his acting career and personal life. The actor was at the height of his fame in the 1980s and was romantically involved at the same time with two women. He was linked to his co-star Reena Roy while also announcing his marriage to Poonam Singh. After all these years, in an interview with Lehren Retro, the veteran actor admitted to double timing with his wife and Reena Roy. He shared that he feels guilty about his past mistakes and even shared that in a love triangle not the female but even the male also go through mental and physical breakdown. ‘Bacchon Ko Cultural Shock Hota Hai’: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha Didn’t Attend Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding (Watch Video).

Shatrughan Sinha Admits to Two-Timing His Wife Poonam Singh and Co-Star Reena Roy

He said, "A man who has two women in his life is considered lucky, but he also has to deal with problems. How do you reflect on that phase of your life where you had Reena Roy and Poonam in your life?” To which Shatrughan replied, "I wouldn’t take names. But, I am grateful to all the women who were part of my life. I don’t have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person.” "I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn’t have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came in my life, she helped me a lot.” Explaining about his situation while he was in a love-triangle, the veteran actor said, "I don’t want to take the name, but whatever was happening with this person. I am grateful to her. I have received lots of love from her, and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints," he added. Shatrughan Sinha Congratulates Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Hails Veteran Actor’s Remarkable Contribution to Cinema.

Shatrughan Sinha on Mental and Physical Health

"When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai (Why am I treating her like a toy)?’” "I want to say, its not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering, the man equally suffers. He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).