Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a civil ceremony in June this year, which took place at Sonakshi's residence in the presence of close friends and family. When the couple shared pictures from their intimate wedding, many noticed the absence of Sonakshi's brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, sparking discussions about their nonattendance. The brothers were also missing from the couple's wedding reception. In a recent interview, Shatrughan Sinha explained the reason behind his sons' absence from Sonakshi's wedding to Zaheer.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha revealed about his sons' absence from Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. When the interviewer asked, "Were you calm and composed when Sonakshi got married?" Shatrughan replied, "Shaadi kinki hai, bacchon ki hai, kiski zindagi hai, bacchon ki hai, toh jab zindagi unki hai, shaadi unki hai, toh main kaun hota hoon beech mein aane wala? (Whose wedding is it? It's the children's, whose life is it? It's the children's, so when it's their life, their marriage, who am I to come in the middle?)" He added, "Sonakshi and Zaheer looked like a made-for-each-other couple."

The interviewer then asked, "Did you feel a little bad that your sons didn't support her?" Shatrughan responded, "Iss topic mein phir baad mein kabhi baat karenge (We will talk about this topic later)." He then shared, "Woh bhi ek reaction hota hai. Dekho, bacchon ko cultural shock hota hai. Abhi unke andar utni maturity nahi hogi, jise log ne kaha hoga. Main unke bhi dard, unki confusion, ya pareshaani ko samajh sakta hoon. Achanak jo hai, unke dost puchte honge. Shayad main bhi us age mein rehta toh mera sochne ka ravayya kuch alag hota. But ab seniority hai, maturity hai... I've learned so many things in life. (That too is a reaction. Look, children go through a cultural shock. They may not have the maturity to understand it, as others might have said. I can understand their pain, their confusion, or their distress. Suddenly, their friends must be asking questions. Maybe if I were their age, my way of thinking would have been different. But now, I have seniority, maturity... I've learned so many things in life)."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal began dating in 2017. On June 23, 2024, the couple got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act.

