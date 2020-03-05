IIFA Awards 2020 Nominations List: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh Dominate In Major Categories

Gully Boy, Kabir Singh stills (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Award season for Bollywood has officially begun after the coveted Filmfare Awards 2020, the other big awards, IIFA 2020 is all set to take place on March 29, 2020 in Madhya Pradesh, Indore. The is the 21st edition of the awards and it's going to be super special as the awards go local this time and instead of hosting a ceremony in a foreign country. While a pre-event will kick off in Bhopal on March 21, the main three-day event will be staged in Indore on March 27, 28 and 29. The nominations list for the awards has now been announced and you will be thrilled to know that Gully Boy is once again leading with 14 nominations. IIFA Awards 2020: Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to Host the Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Others to Perform.

Coming second to the Ranveer Singh starrer is Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh which has bagged eight nominations at IIFA 2020. Not just this, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 too has managed to get a good amount of nominations and will be competing in seven categories. As for the hosts for the evening, the awards will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Check out the complete nominations list below. Did IIFA 2020 Organisers Goof-Up The Names of Batla House Technicians For Their Entries in the Technical Award Categories?

Best Picture:

Anubhav Sinha & Zee Studios for Article 15

Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby for Gully Boy

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani & Ashwin Varde for Kabir Singh

Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Sunir Kheterpal for Kesari

Ronnie Screwvala for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Direction:

Anubhav Sinha for Article 15

Sujoy Ghosh for Badla

Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Kabir Singh

Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Performance in A Leading Role (Female):

Taapsee Pannu for Badla

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz

Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas for The Sky Is Pink

Performance in A Leading Role (Male):

Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15

Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh

Hrithik Roshan for Super 30

Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Performance in A Supporting Role (Female):

Sayani Gupta for Article 15

Amrita Singh for Badla

Yami Gautam for Bala

Kiara Advani for Good Newwz

Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy

Performance in A Supporting Role (Male):

Kumud Mishra for Article 15

Diljit Dosanjh for Good Newwz

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Vijay Varma for Gully Boy

Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2

Music Direction:

Ankur Tewari & Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra, Sachet - Parampara, Amaal Mallik & Mithoon for Kabir Singh

Tanishk Bagchi, Arko, Chirrantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Jasleen Royal & Gurmoh for Kesari

Payal Dev, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Nikhil-Vinay, Kalyanji-Anandji & Laxmikant-Pyarelal for Marjaavaan

Vishal - Shekhar for War

Best Story:

Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra & Piyush Gupta for Chhichhore

Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Sanjeev Dutta for Super 30

Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Lyrics:

Divine & Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Ayega (Gully Boy)

Divine & Naezy for Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Kumaar for Tera Ban Jaunga (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Playback Singer (Female):

Aakanksha Sharma for Naina Yeh (Article 15)

Jasleen Royal for Jahan Tu Chala (Gully Boy)

Vibha Saraf for Kab Se Kab Tak (Gully Boy)

Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Playback Singer (Male):

Divine, Naezy & Ranveer Singh for Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy)

Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

B Praak for Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Arijit Singh for Dil Hi Toh Hai (The Sky Is Pink)

Arijit Singh for Ghungroo( War)

It's certainly going to be an exciting night and we can't wait to see if Gully Boy repeats history like it's Filmfare 2020 wins to take home the most number of honours.