IIFA Awards 2020: Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to Host the Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Others to Perform

IIFA Awards 2020 details out (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The annual IIFA awards are back and you can expect another celebratory night in the making. This year too, the awards ceremony will be restricted to India and no international gathering has been planned. IIFA 2020 will be held from March 27-29, 2020 and this two-day long affair will be worth all the wait. The awards ceremonies' press conference took place in the city today afternoon and stars like Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Dia Mirza attended it. Among the many announcements that came in today, the most crucial one was about Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh hosting the night this year. Did IIFA 2020 Organisers Goof-Up The Names of Batla House Technicians For Their Entries in the Technical Award Categories?

Yes, Salman Khan will join Riteish as the host for IIFA 2020 and that's something we are really looking forward to. Besides the hosting department, you can also expect performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Bollywood brigade will sizzle on stage and we can't wait to see the way they'll set the stage on fire.

This 21st Edition of IIFA Awards will take place in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh. After Filmfare Awards in Assam this year, it's time we witness the beauty of Madhya Pradesh. Looking forward to the last weekend of March 2020.