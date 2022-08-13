As India prepares to celebrate 75 years of its Independence, audiences are naturally enthusiastic about celebrating the occasion. What better way to go about doing this than watching and listening to one's favourite shows, webseries and audiobooks with family and friends. Independence Day 2022: RSS Changes Display Picture of Its Social Media Handles to Tricolour Ahead of I-Day.

Here is a list of TV shows, web series and audio shows that you can enjoy on this Independence Day 'Swaraj-Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha'. The 75-episode series is about the history of India's freedom struggle and lesser known stories about Indian history from the year 1498 when Vaasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country attained Independence.

The show is starting from August 14 at 9 pm on DD National.

DID Super Moms

The dance reality show judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar will have some special performances on patriotic songs like Des Mere Des from 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Furthermore, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Urmila and Bhagyashree will be making a beautiful rangoli on the sets of DID Super Moms. DID Super Moms airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Yeh Dil Mannge More

Well if you are looking for a show which blends the emotion of bravery, love for the country and romance then Ektaa R Kapoor's new series 'Yeh Dil Mannge More' can be a good option. It is about the life and families of the soldiers who fight at the borders to protect our nation from external forces. The show brings out the flavour of patriotism and it features Akshay Mhatre as Major and Twinkle Patel as an Army doctor in the lead. The story will revolve around the both and how they fall in love with each other. Yeh Dil Mannge More is starting from August 15 at 8 pm on DD National.

Superstar Singer 2

To match up with the flavour of patriotism on this 75th Independence day, the singing reality show will bring an 'Independence Day Special' episode in which judges, captains and contestants will be giving tribute to the nation with the rendition of some beautiful patriotic songs. In fact there will be honourable personalities from the Indian defence forces and their families who will be sharing some stories from their lives. Judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan, the singing reality show airs every weekend at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

This animated special is best for the kids and those who are thinking of enjoying the flavour of patriotism in a much lighter way. This series follows the adventures of Bheem, as he visits one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, with his family and makes a new friend. He helps her in finding her lost teddy bear. The series explores the diversity of our country through animation and music. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, the series is streaming on Netflix. Independence Day 2022 Celebration: 7,000 Invitees Expected at Red Fort, Delhi Police Beefs Up Security.

Rocket Boys

Another series that the viewers can watch out for this Independence day is Rocket Boys which spans three decades (1940-60) in the history of our country. It is the story of three scientists: Dr Homi J. Bhabha, the architect of India's Nuclear Programme, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, universally acknowledged as the Father of the Indian Space Programme and Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, the pioneer of modern Indian aerospace and nuclear technology. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series features Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh along with Regina Cassandra. It is available on Sony liv.

Women Fighter Pilots

This is a story of women empowerment and strength. A two-part series that showcases the story of three women fighter pilots- Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh. They became the first women fighter pilots of India and set a milestone. It streams on discovery+.

Code M

The second season of the thriller drama Code M is one of the series that syncs well with the mood of patriotism and brings out the colours of Independence. Jennifer Winget is seen reprising her role of Major Monica. The series focuses on corruption at various levels in the system. So, it touches on a very relevant topic that makes it a must watch.

Alongside Jennifer, Tanuj Virwani and Swanand Kirkire will also be seen returning to Code M - Season 2 in key roles. Helmed by Akshay Choubey, Code M - Season 2 is all set to stream on ALT Balaji after releasing on Voot.

LISTEN

Boots Belts Berets

Apart from watching TV and OTT shows, you can also listen to this audio show written by Tanushree Podder and narrated by Abhishek Banerjee. It is a story of youth getting trained at National Defence Academy and their life full of adventure, ambition and tough challenges. You can listen to it on Audible. Happy Independence Day 2022 Greetings and Tiranga Profile Pictures: Send Patriotic Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes & SMS on the National Festival of India.

Commander Karan Saxena

Based on author Amit Khan's 'Commander Karan Saxena' novel series, this audio show features Bollywood star Sonu Sood in and as Commander Karan Saxena. Directed by Mantra Mugdh, this is a story of a secret agent who is fighting with the enemies of the nation.

Swaroopa Ghosh, Raj Zutshi, Joy Fernandes, Kabir Sadanand, Micky Makhija, Ashwin Mushran, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Sanjeev Jotangia, Mir Sarwar, Sanket Mhatre, Rajesh Kava, Pooja Punjabi, Rasika Agashe, Aseem Hattangady, Trishna Mukherjee, Dhanveer Singh and others are also part of it. It is launching on August 15 on Spotify.

Yoddha Season 2

Created and narrated by Neelesh Misra, this 20-episode series takes the listeners through the lives of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police Force and how they fought bravely against all odds for our country and people. The stories are based on real-life defense personnel.

