India-China military face-off is making headlines once again, this time for the Chinese military's intrusion in the southern bank of Pangong Tso region of Ladakh. Earlier the clashes and intrusions were always restricted to the northern bank of the region and the Indian Army officials have insisted that the southern bank has always been controlled by India. While the recent Chinese intrusion is questionable and worrisome, it's surprising to see no media channel or politicians reacting to it showing their concerns. India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh Not Scheduled to Meet Chinese Counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers Meeting, Say Sources.

As Indian media continues to highlight Rhea Chakraborty's questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, B-town actor Arjun Rampal has shared his worries on the current Indo-China faceoff. "Why is everyone so quite about the Chinese, who keep inching into our territory? Is there any news which is more important than this? Where are the politicians and journalists now? Why so quite?" he tweeted while questioning our media's silence over this pressing issue. The issue that currently deserves more attention than anything else is easily being ignored and that's not really healthy, it's alarming, in fact. India-China Border Tension: Chinese Embassy in India Says 'Indian Troops Illegally Trespassed LAC Again at Southern Bank of Pangong Tso'.

Check Out Arjun Rampal's Tweet

Why is everyone so quite about the Chinese, who keep inching into our territory? Is there any news which is more important than this? Where are the politicians and journalists now? Why so quite? #IndiaChinaBorderTension — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 1, 2020

And his Correction

Meant quiet and not quite. Typo — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 1, 2020

Many media houses were questioned about their decision to not host any "debates" on the Indo-China face-off or even discuss the country's shrinking GDP. Director Anubhav Sinha had earlier sarcastically tweeted about how "Some minor distractions like GDP and China should not have us lose focus on Rhea Chakraborty. Fingers crossed."

