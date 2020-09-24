Mumbai, September 24 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that it will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and her Showik Chakraborty on September 29. Both of them have been arrested in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While arguing in the court, Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the investigation of offence lodged under the NDPS ought to have transferred to CBI as the as per Supreme Court's order. Rhea Chakraborty and Brother Showik to Stay in Judicial Custody Till October 6 In Connection With Drugs Probe.

He said that the central government has empowered CBI to investigate Rajput's death so the NCB has no jurisdiction. "The investigations by NCB are without jurisdiction and illegal in view of the fact that the Case no 16/20 is in relation to drug angle in the death of SSR as per NCB , the SC in its order dated August 19 had directed that all cases in relation to SSR death be transferred to CBI. Therefore, the investigations are illegal," Maneshinde argued. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Issued Summons by NCB in Drug Probe.

"The offences for which she's charged are bailable as 27A is not applicable to the present case. The embargo on bail under section 37 of NDPS applies to Commercial Quantities only and the offences in relation to Rhea at worst are of Small quantity. Nothing has been seized from Rhea. It's a witch hunt," he said.

Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody has been extended till October 6.

Earlier on September 11, the court had rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused persons and they may destroy evidence in the matter. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)