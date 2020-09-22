Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother, Showik Chakraborty, moved the court for bail on September 22. However, it came as a big blow when the special NDPS court rejected the bail application. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought extension of the siblings' judicial custody, which was granted by the court. Rhea and Showik will continue to be in NCB's custody until October 6, now. Rhea and Showik were arrested on separate dates on the charges of drug possession on the sidelines of the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. SSR Case: Delhi High Court Tells Centre to Respond to Rakul Preet’s Plea Against Media Reports Linking Her to Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug Probe.

Rhea had appeared in an interview with a news channel where she denied consuming drugs ever. She said that Sushant was a marijuana smoker and she tried to stop him. Reports suggest that Showik has admitted that he used to score marijuana for her sister's boyfriend, which she used to pay for.

Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Since then, the case has only become murkier and murkier. Apart from Rhea, about a dozen people have been arrested in a drug probe. Fresh summons are being issued by the NCB. State Human Rights Commission Announces Its Order On Rhea Chakraborty's Mortuary Visit After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, States 'No Breach On Part of Hospital Or Police.

Talent Management agency KWAN's CEO is the latest to be summoned by the NCB. Earlier, Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB. Reports also suggest that summons will be issued to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor among many other Bollywood celebs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).