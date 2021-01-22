In an effort to support and empower Indian female talent in cinema, film producers Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap have come together for a new initiative called 'Indian Women Rising'. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He also stated that the initiative will give female filmmakers a platform to showcase their talent. "EKTA KAPOOR - GUNEET MONGA - TAHIRA KASHYAP KHURRANA JOIN HANDS... #EktaKapoor, #GuneetMonga and #TahiraKashyapKhurrana launch #IndianWomenRising... An endeavor to support and empower female talent in cinema... #IWR will give women filmmakers a platform to showcase their talent," he tweeted. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Manav of Pavitra Rishta (Watch Video)

Ekta, who is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, expressed her excitement about the upcoming project and tweeted, "Indian Women Rising | A Cinema Collective - Of - By - For Women! With an endeavor to bring forth the stories by imperative women creators of India, we present @IndWomenRising, because when YOU shine, WE shine! Let's rise, together!" using a crown emoticon. The same tweet was shared by Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap on their accounts.

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Tweet Below:

Indian Women Rising | A Cinema Collective - Of - By - For Women! With an endeavour to bring forth the stories by imperative women creators of India, we present @IndWomenRising, because when YOU shine, WE shine! 🌟 Let’s rise, together! 👑@guneetm | @tahira_k pic.twitter.com/qN8A8HoO0s — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) January 22, 2021

There are many female-centric movies that concentrate on empowering women, however, many voices behind the camera are somehow overlooked. To acknowledge the same and support Indian female talent in cinema, Guneet, Ekta and Tahira have joined hands for the upcoming project.

Guneet, who is a renowned filmmaker and BAFTA nominee, is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a film production house that has bankrolled notable films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', and 'Masaan'.