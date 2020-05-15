International Day of Families: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Badly Missing Her Parents During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Parents (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she cannot wait to see her parents once the lockdown is lifted. The Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her parents. "Miss you both so much... can't wait to see you when this is all over," she captioned the image, which has currently garnered 650K likes. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive, 7 Films That Were Meant to Kickstart a Franchise Only for Box Office to Spoil the Party

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Aww... pls give them my love... till v meet again in the Maldives." Jacqueline recently featured in Salman Khan's latest song "Tere bina", which has been sung and directed by the superstar himself. Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cosy Chemistry Wins Netizens’ Hearts (Read Tweets)

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post

Salman revealed that the song was shot at his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of just three people -- him, Jacqueline and the DOP. The actress was also recently seen in "Mrs. Serial Killer", which released on Netflix.